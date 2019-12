Voting reveals top 10 sportsmen of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The names of the best 10 sportsmen of the year of Armenia are known. ARMENPRESS reports based on the voting by sport journalists, representatives of sport federations and SMS voting Artur Avetisyan, Hovhannes Bachkov, Slavik Galstyan, Artur Aleksanyan, Ruben Aleksanyan, Tigran Kirakosyan, Arsen Harutyunyan, Hakob Mkrtchyan, Gor MInasyan and Simon Martirosyan have been recognized the 10 best sportsmen of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan