TV station owner Armen Tavadyan jailed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has approved the investigator’s motion on jailing Armen Tavadyan, the owner of the 5th Channel TV station.

Tavadyan’s lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan said the court has placed Tavadyan in pre trial custody for a two-month period.

Khudoyan said they will appeal the ruling.

Tavadyan is charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code (Bribing or forcing someone for false testimony, false conclusion or false translation).

He is charged as part of an ongoing investigation concerning an alleged attempt by a man to bribe a witness in the trial concerning ex-president Robert Kocharyan.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




