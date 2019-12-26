Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Armenian Armed Forces increased types of military equipment in direction of Nakhijevan in 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces have carried out a lot of works in the past months to strengthen military bases, expand road construction which allows saving time for troop redistribution, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan told reporters at a press conference.

He informed that in 2019 the Armenian Armed Forces increased some types of arms, military equipment in the direction of Nakhijevan. “This allows us to say that we didn’t have deterioration in the military base system. We had a certain improvement which has been of combat nature”, he said.

Artak Davtyan said Azerbaijan makes great efforts with Turkey to strengthen the military in that direction, but the Armenian side is taking respective counteractions.  

