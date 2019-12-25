Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased by 7.5% in January-November 2019 compared to January-November 2018, according to the data released by the National Statistical Committee.
In particular, the industrial production volume grew by 9.3%. Construction volume increased by 4.5%. The growth in trade turnover comprised 9.2%, and the services volume rose by 14.8%.
In January-November 2019 industrial production price index grew by 0.4%, and the consumer price index by 1.5%.
Electricity production volume declined by 3.4%.
Average nominal monthly salary increased by 5.9%, comprising 178.885 AMD.
External trade turnover also recorded a growth, nearly 7.4%. Export grew by 9% and the import by 6.6%.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan