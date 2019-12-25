Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months

Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased by 7.5% in January-November 2019 compared to January-November 2018, according to the data released by the National Statistical Committee.

In particular, the industrial production volume grew by 9.3%. Construction volume increased by 4.5%. The growth in trade turnover comprised 9.2%, and the services volume rose by 14.8%.

In January-November 2019 industrial production price index grew by 0.4%, and the consumer price index by 1.5%.

Electricity production volume declined by 3.4%.

Average nominal monthly salary increased by 5.9%, comprising 178.885 AMD.

External trade turnover also recorded a growth, nearly 7.4%. Export grew by 9% and the import by 6.6%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2777 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2742 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2071 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2057 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1902 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration