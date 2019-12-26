Mkhitaryan’s famous scorpion kick among BBC Football's Most Memorable Moments from the 2010s

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick for Manchester United against Sunderland in 2016 has been named by the BBC as one of the most memorable moments in football in the 2010s.

BBC mentioned that Mkhitaryan will always be remembered at Manchester United for “piece of skill that left Jose Mourinho praising "the beauty of football".

