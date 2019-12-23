Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

81.5% of respondents trust Armenia’s PM - poll

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 46.6% of respondents of the surveys conducted by GALLUP International Association fully trust Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. 38.5% said they rather trust the PM, GALLUP International Association’s Armenia full member MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan told reporters today.

“We asked the citizens to what extent they trust the aforementioned figures: 46.6% said they fully trust Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 38.5% said they rather trust, 19.4% said they fully trust the authorities, 38.1% said they rather trust. 7% of the respondents fully trust the parliamentary opposition, 21.7% -rather trust. 5.2% fully trust the extra-parliamentary opposition, 13.6% - rather trust”, he said.

The polls were conducted from November 9 to December 1 among 1517 citizens.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




