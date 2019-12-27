PM inspects new missile systems of Armenian military

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces together with Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan.

Military officials presented to the PM the Osa AKs, surface-to-air missile systems that have supplemented the military arsenal.

The PM and the military officials also discussed the programs and opportunities of developing Armenia’s military industry.

During the visit to the base, PM Pashinyan gifted presents to distinguished officers.

The Osa AK is a highly mobile tactical surface-to-air missile system.

