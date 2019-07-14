ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh

U.S. House of Representatives adopts pro-Armenian legislative initiative

Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex

Lower house of French parliament ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenia, Singapore sign double tax treaty

Pashinyan assesses his meeting with EU’s Tusk productive and constructive

92% of Armenians satisfied with relations with EU

Armenia leader in Europe with GDP growth rate in 1st quarter of 2019

Armenia, UAE plan cooperation in renewable energy sector

Armenian government continues enjoying high public confidence – poll

Government continues actions aimed at improving business climate

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

Fine for leopard hunting to increase from 3 mln drams to 100 mln drams

Bill to grant some functions of emergency situations ministry to ministry of environment adopted

Parliament adopts bill to create office of Armenia’s representative to ECHR

Construction of new power station launched in Yerevan

Paris, Singapore, London: Armenia going to present its tourism opportunities at international fairs

Situation in Armenia’s energy system normalizes

Turkey's Constitutional Court comments on delay of Armenian patriarchal election

Putin, Zelensky hold 1st phone conversation, discuss situation in Ukraine's south-east

16th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival kicks off

Armenia wins its first medal at 30th Summer Universiade

FC Ararat-Armenia beat AIK in UCL Qualifying round

UEL. Pyunik - Shkupi match ends in draw

FC Alashkert beat Makedonija GP in UEL Qualifying round

Armenian FC Banants loses match to FK Cukaricki

‘Enjoy every moment’ – Mkhitaryan to U19 Euro-2019 Championship players