ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh
U.S. House of Representatives adopts pro-Armenian legislative initiative
Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Lower house of French parliament ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenia, Singapore sign double tax treaty
Pashinyan assesses his meeting with EU’s Tusk productive and constructive
92% of Armenians satisfied with relations with EU
Armenia leader in Europe with GDP growth rate in 1st quarter of 2019
Armenia, UAE plan cooperation in renewable energy sector
Armenian government continues enjoying high public confidence – poll
Government continues actions aimed at improving business climate
President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
Fine for leopard hunting to increase from 3 mln drams to 100 mln drams
Bill to grant some functions of emergency situations ministry to ministry of environment adopted
Parliament adopts bill to create office of Armenia’s representative to ECHR
Construction of new power station launched in Yerevan
Paris, Singapore, London: Armenia going to present its tourism opportunities at international fairs
Situation in Armenia’s energy system normalizes
Turkey's Constitutional Court comments on delay of Armenian patriarchal election
Putin, Zelensky hold 1st phone conversation, discuss situation in Ukraine's south-east
16th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival kicks off
Armenia wins its first medal at 30th Summer Universiade
FC Ararat-Armenia beat AIK in UCL Qualifying round
UEL. Pyunik - Shkupi match ends in draw
FC Alashkert beat Makedonija GP in UEL Qualifying round
Armenian FC Banants loses match to FK Cukaricki
‘Enjoy every moment’ – Mkhitaryan to U19 Euro-2019 Championship players