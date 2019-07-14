Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 July

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

 

 

U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh

 

 

U.S. House of Representatives adopts pro-Armenian legislative initiative

 

 

Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex

 

 

Lower house of French parliament ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

 

 

Armenia, Singapore sign double tax treaty

 

 

Pashinyan assesses his meeting with EU’s Tusk productive and constructive

 

 

92% of Armenians satisfied with relations with EU

 

 

Armenia leader in Europe with GDP growth rate in 1st quarter of 2019

 

 

Armenia, UAE plan cooperation in renewable energy sector

 

 

Armenian government continues enjoying high public confidence – poll

 

 

Government continues actions aimed at improving business climate

 

 

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

 

 

Fine for leopard hunting to increase from 3 mln drams to 100 mln drams

Bill to grant some functions of emergency situations ministry to ministry of environment adopted

Parliament adopts bill to create office of Armenia’s representative to ECHR

 

 

Construction of new power station launched in Yerevan

 

 

Paris, Singapore, London: Armenia going to present its tourism opportunities at international fairs

 

 

Situation in Armenia’s energy system normalizes

 

 

Turkey's Constitutional Court comments on delay of Armenian patriarchal election

 

 

Putin, Zelensky hold 1st phone conversation, discuss situation in Ukraine's south-east

 

 

16th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival kicks off

 

 

Armenia wins its first medal at 30th Summer Universiade

 

 

FC Ararat-Armenia beat AIK in UCL Qualifying round

 

 

UEL. Pyunik - Shkupi match ends in draw

 

 

FC Alashkert beat Makedonija GP in UEL Qualifying round

 

 

Armenian FC Banants loses match to FK Cukaricki  

 

 

‘Enjoy every moment’ – Mkhitaryan to U19 Euro-2019 Championship players

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration