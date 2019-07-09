92% of Armenians satisfied with relations with EU

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 62% of Armenians have positive perception of the EU and 61% trust the EU.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the EU Delegation to Armenia, the EU-funded ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ project has conducted the 2019 opinion poll in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The survey took place between February and April 2019 and was based upon face-to-face interviews among a representative sample of 1,000 people per country. The annual surveys are now into their fourth year, with the first wave having been carried out in 2016. The results from the six countries are presented in national reports and a consolidated regional overview report.

Here below are the key findings in Armenia.

62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018. The number of persons with negative opinions of the EU is just 6%. · 92% of Armenians (up 12% on 2018) feel relations with the European Union are good - well ahead of the EaP regional average (67%). · 61% of people in Armenia trust the EU compared to 48% trusting in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). · 71% of Armenians (up 2% on 2018) are aware of the EU’s financial support to the country, and two thirds feel that EU support is effective (72% - up from 62% in 2016 and compared to a regional average of 54% in the EaP countries).

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan