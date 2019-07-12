Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making amendments and additions to the Water Code, the Laws on Insurance, Public Administration Bodies, State Allowances, etc.   




