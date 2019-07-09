Lower house of French parliament ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The lower house of the French parliament, the National Assembly, has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajyan tweeted.

''Armenia salutes the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by the National Assembly of France. Thanks to the National Assembly of France'', she wrote.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

So far, the Agreement has been ratified by Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, the UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia, Cyprus. The agreement has also been ratified by Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan.