UEL. Pyunik - Shkupi match ends in draw

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Gyumri City Stadium hosted the UEFA Europa League 1st qualifying round 1st leg match between FC Pyunik and FC Shkupi, Armenpress reports citing the Football Federation of Armenia.

Armenian silver medalist side played a draw with the score of 3:3. Erik Vardanyan (2’, penalty), Maksim Zhestokov (80’) and Edgar Manucharyan (85’) scored for FC Pyunik. North Macedonian team goals were scored by Muharem Bajrami (26’, 60’) and Darko Ilieski (43’).

The 2nd leg match will be played at Cair Stadium in Skopje on July 18. The winner of this tie will face the Jablonec (Czech Republic) in qualifying 2nd round.