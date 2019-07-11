FC Alashkert beat Makedonija GP in UEL Qualifying round

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. UEFA Europa League 1st qualifying round match between Armenian cup winners FC Alashkert and Makedonija GP from Skopje took place at FFA Technical centre stadium on July 11, Armenpress reports citing the Football Federation of Armenia.

FC Alashkert beat its opponent with the score of 3-1. Armenian team goals were scored by Nikita Tankov (16’), Danilo Sekulic (66’) and Da Silva Neto (82’, own goal). The only goal for guests was scored by Alen Jasaroski (52’).

The 2nd leg match will be played at Gjorce Petrov Stadium in Skopje on July 18. The winner of this tie will face the winner of FCSB - Milsami tie.