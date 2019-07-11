Armenia leader in Europe with GDP growth rate in 1st quarter of 2019
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. According to Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, Armenia is the leader in Europe in terms of the GDP growth rate in the first quarter of 2019. The growth comprised 7.1%.
Hungary is the second – 5,2% GDP growth, Romania is the third with 5%.
Poland and Georgia capture 4th and 5th positions with 4.7% GDP growth rates.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
