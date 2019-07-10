Situation in Armenia’s energy system normalizes

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia informs that the situation in the energy system of Armenia has normalized and there are no more frequency fluctuations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, Yerevan TPP and the 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP are already switched to the electric networks. The electricity supply to all consumers has been resumed.

Accident occurred in Armenia’s energy system on July 10. At first 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP stopped working, later Yerevan TPP and smaller electricity producers stopped working. A working group will be set to examine the causes of the accident.

Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Hakob Vardanyan assured that there are no reasons to worry, saying that no man-made disaster has taken place. He emphasized that the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) has ceased operation since June 1 for repair works and was switched to the electric networks for its needs. Maintaining all the normatives, the staff of the ANPP switched off from the networks immediately after the start of frequency fluctuations and satisfied the needs through diesel generators. Following the normalization of the energy situation, the ANPP again has switched to the electric networks and there are no risks.

