Armenian FC Banants loses match to FK Cukaricki          

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. FK Cukaricki - FC Banants 1st leg match took place in Belgrade (Venue: Stadion na Banovom brdu).

Armenian team lost the match with the score of 0:3.

FK Cukaricki’s goals scored by Slobodan Tedic twice and Stefan Kovac. UEL 1st qualifying round 2nd leg match between overwritten teams will be played at Banants stadium on July 16.