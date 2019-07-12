Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Armenian FC Banants loses match to FK Cukaricki          


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. FK Cukaricki - FC Banants 1st leg match took place in Belgrade (Venue: Stadion na Banovom brdu).

Armenian team lost the match with the score of 0:3.

FK Cukaricki’s goals scored by Slobodan Tedic twice and Stefan Kovac. UEL 1st qualifying round 2nd leg match between overwritten teams will be played at Banants stadium on July 16.




