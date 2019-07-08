Armenia, Singapore sign double tax treaty

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The official welcoming ceremony of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and spouse Anna Hakobyan was held at the Istana governmental residence of Singapore, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife welcomed the Armenian PM and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan.

The PM of Singapore welcomed his Armenian counterpart’s visit to Singapore and stated that it will give a new impetus to the cooperation between the two states at various directions. According to him, Armenia and the Armenian people enjoy great respect in Singapore and his government is interested in cooperating with the Armenian side. Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the mutual cooperation in the economic sector and the need to develop and expand the commercial ties.

The Armenian PM thanked for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that the Armenian-Singaporean ties will consistently expand based on the results of effective bilateral talks. Pashinyan said the whole world is impressed with Singapore’s development experience, and Armenia as well considers it as exemplary. “We are interested in deepening the political, economic and humanitarian cooperation and intensifying the ties between the two peoples”, the Armenian PM said, highlighting the development of cooperation between the Armenian and Singaporean business. Touching upon the government’s priorities, the Armenian PM said they aim at making Armenia a country with a technological economy. In this sense, Pashinyan specifically attached importance to the development of cooperation in IT sector.

During the meeting the two PMs discussed issues relating to the implementation of joint investment programs, increasing trade turnover volumes, as well as touched upon the cooperation opportunities in high technologies, tourism, aviation and other areas.

Pashinyan introduced the ongoing actions in Armenia directed for institutional reforms and improvement of business climate.

The PM of Singapore welcomed the ongoing systematic changes in Armenia, adding that they will contribute to the country’s economic development and progress.

The PMs also touched upon the signing of a free trade zone agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The sides expressed confidence that this agreement will contribute to increasing the trade turnover volumes.

At the same time they agreed to hold Armenia Cultural Day in Singapore with the goal to expand the ties in tourism sector.

Regional issues were also discussed during the meeting.

***

Based on the meeting results, Armenia and Singapore signed a number of documents relating to the cooperation in various fields. In particular, they signed the agreement on excluding the double taxation of incomes and preventing tax evasion between Armenia and Singapore. A memorandum of understanding on strengthening the cooperation in tourism sector was signed. A number of other MoUs were also signed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan