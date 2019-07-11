U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. House has overwhelmingly adopted the Chu Amendment endorsing the bipartisan Royce-Engel peace proposal for Artsakh, a three-part, ANCA-backed plan to deploy gunfire locators, add observers, and withdraw snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry from the Artsakh line-of-contact, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The campaign of terror against the people of Artsakh must end,” Rep. Judy Chu told the ANCA following House passage of her measure. “That’s why I introduced my amendment to support the ceasefire strengthening proposals originally put forward by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and his predecessor, Ed Royce”, she said.