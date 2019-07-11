Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

U.S. House adopts Judy Chu’s amendment to strengthen ceasefire in Artsakh


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. House has overwhelmingly adopted the Chu Amendment endorsing the bipartisan Royce-Engel peace proposal for Artsakh, a three-part, ANCA-backed plan to deploy gunfire locators, add observers, and withdraw snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry from the Artsakh line-of-contact, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The campaign of terror against the people of Artsakh must end,” Rep. Judy Chu told the ANCA following House passage of her measure. “That’s why I introduced my amendment to support the ceasefire strengthening proposals originally put forward by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and his predecessor, Ed Royce”, she said.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration