Pashinyan assesses his meeting with EU’s Tusk productive and constructive

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciates his meeting held with President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Yerevan, stating that their talks were very impressive and were held in an atmosphere of friendship and constructive dialogue.

“We had a productive discussion, touching upon the broad range of issues relating to the Armenia-EU relations. We exchanged views on the political and sectoral cooperation, as well as on issues relating to Armenia’s domestic life and the regional developments. I reaffirmed the Armenian authorities’ commitment to strengthen the rule of law and democracy, as well as fight corruption. During the meeting I also talked about the ongoing reforms in Armenia, reminding our efforts aimed at building an independent judiciary. I stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the support of the European institutions, including that of the EU, on this matter and expresses its gratitude for the assistance provided”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan highlighted the political commitment of the Armenian authorities to expand the cooperation with the EU member states. Both sides emphasized the importance of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and its quick ratification by the European states. According to the PM, this Agreement is a tool and its implementation will not only contribute to the Armenia-EU development, but also will help to implement Armenia’s reforms agenda. In this regard the PM informed that the Armenian governmental agencies together with the EU’s respective bodies have developed the roadmap for the implementation of the CEPA.

“We also touched upon the issue of launching dialogue on visa liberalization. I expressed Armenia’s interest in this matter especially in terms of the need to expand inter-personal contacts. I asked Mr. Tusk to convey this message to the EU member states”, the Armenian PM said.

The meeting also touched upon the Eastern Partnership which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year in May.

“We also talked about the regional issues. I expressed gratitude for the EU’s balanced position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and supporting the stance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. I expressed confidence on the continuation of such position of the EU”, the Armenian PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan