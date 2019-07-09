Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex

YEREVAAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky visited Armenian Genocide memorial complex Tsitsernakaberd and honored the memories of the Armenian Genocide victims.

ARMEPRESS reports the Ambassador, accompanied by the Director of the Armenian Genocide Institute-Museum Harutyun MArutyan toured in the memorial complex.

Marutyan presented to Eliav Belotserkovsky the history of one of the greatest crimes of the 20th century.

Israel has not recognized the Armenian Genocide yet, but there have been debates on that issue in the Knesset.

A reception will take place in Yerevan on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Israel's independence. Ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky will deliver a speech at the event.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan