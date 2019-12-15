ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
President of Artsakh, Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation on contact line
Armenia honors genocide victims on UN Int’l Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims
U.S. Senate Unanimously Recognizes Armenian Genocide
Dutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-European Union CEPA
Belgium completes ratification procedure of Armenia-EU CEPA
Decision on lifting visa requirements of Qatar for citizens of Armenia enters into force
Armenian President, PM meet to discuss issues referring to development of the country
CBA Board leaves refinancing rate unchanged
Armenian Parliament adopts bill on ratifying visa-free agreement with China
Armenia ratifies EAEU-Vietnam customs info exchange protocol
Parliament OKs aviation tax break for flying to new destinations from Armenian airports
Armenian parliament approves introducing demerit point system for drivers
Parliament adopts voluntary early retirement plan for most incumbent Justices
Military to have Army Sports Club
Police questioning/interrogation to be videotaped
Smoking ban passes first reading in parliament
PM refers to current state of affairs in system of public administration at Cabinet meeting
Only handpicked officers were “brought” to Yerevan during 2008 unrest, claims ex-PM
Czech authorities approve extraditing Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew from Prague
There is criticism, love and appreciation, the important is not to disappoint people – PM’s spouse
Captain Eduard Karapetyan, the pilot who made the skies his home
Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
UN designates July 20 as World Chess Day