ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

President of Artsakh, Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation on contact line

Armenia honors genocide victims on UN Int’l Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims

U.S. Senate Unanimously Recognizes Armenian Genocide

Dutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-European Union CEPA

Belgium completes ratification procedure of Armenia-EU CEPA

Decision on lifting visa requirements of Qatar for citizens of Armenia enters into force

Armenian President, PM meet to discuss issues referring to development of the country

CBA Board leaves refinancing rate unchanged

Armenian Parliament adopts bill on ratifying visa-free agreement with China

Armenia ratifies EAEU-Vietnam customs info exchange protocol

Parliament OKs aviation tax break for flying to new destinations from Armenian airports

Armenian parliament approves introducing demerit point system for drivers

Parliament adopts voluntary early retirement plan for most incumbent Justices

Military to have Army Sports Club

Police questioning/interrogation to be videotaped

Smoking ban passes first reading in parliament

PM refers to current state of affairs in system of public administration at Cabinet meeting

Only handpicked officers were “brought” to Yerevan during 2008 unrest, claims ex-PM

Czech authorities approve extraditing Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew from Prague

There is criticism, love and appreciation, the important is not to disappoint people – PM’s spouse

Captain Eduard Karapetyan, the pilot who made the skies his home

Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

UN designates July 20 as World Chess Day

Russia handed four-year-ban by WADA