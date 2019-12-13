UN designates July 20 as World Chess Day
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations General Assembly has designated July 20 as World Chess Day.
The resolution was authored by Armenia and co-authored by 54 other UN member states.
The decision is expected to create a platform for advancing dialogue, solidarity and the culture of peace.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
