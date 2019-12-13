Police questioning/interrogation to be videotaped

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers passed a government-authored bill which will make police videotape the questioning process at police stations.

The bill on amending the law on police was presented by Deputy Chief of Police Colonel Tigran Yesayan.

He said that within three years after the initiation of the law all entrances and exits of police buildings will be equipped with video surveillance cameras, while the questioning and interrogation areas will have video and audio recording devices.

The purpose, according to the Colonel, is to prevent or discover possible police brutality incidents.

The surveillance footages will be accessible to the Ombudsman, suspects who were questioned or their lawyers, investigative bodies or public observers.

208,000,000 drams will be spent to install the system.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan