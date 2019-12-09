Decision on lifting visa requirements of Qatar for citizens of Armenia enters into force

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The decision to abolish visa requirements of Qatar for the citizens of Armenia has officially entered into force on December 8.

According to the decision, the citizens of Armenia can visit and stay in Qatar for a maximum of 90 days within six months of their first entry.

The agreement on abolishing Qatari visa requirements for the Armenian citizens was reached during the meeting of the Armenian President and the Emir of Qatar in Doha this year in November. The sides agreed that this action will positively impact further boosting of the economic, cultural, scientific, educational and especially tourism ties.

Armenia lifted visa requirements for the Qatari citizens in 2017.

