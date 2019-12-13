Belgium completes ratification procedure of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of the Brussels-Capital Region ratified on December 13 the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU, bringing to end the domestic ratification procedure, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia.

18 countries have already ratified the CEPA - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan