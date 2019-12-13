Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

President of Artsakh, Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation on contact line

President of Artsakh, Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation on contact line

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on December 13 Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues referring to the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration