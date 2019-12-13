President of Artsakh, Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation on contact line
19:39, 13 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on December 13 Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues referring to the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
