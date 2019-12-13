Military to have Army Sports Club

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Army Sports Club will be re-established as lawmakers unanimously approved at second reading the bill presented by Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan.

“I think this bill is rather anticipated”, he said.

He said that citizens having achievements in sports, and who are not covered by deferment, will be conscripted to the Army Sports Club.

