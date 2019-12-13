Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

Military to have Army Sports Club

Military to have Army Sports Club

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Army Sports Club will be re-established as lawmakers unanimously approved at second reading the bill presented by Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan.

“I think this bill is rather anticipated”, he said.

He said that citizens having achievements in sports, and who are not covered by deferment, will be conscripted to the Army Sports Club.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration