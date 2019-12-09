Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Armenian parliament approves introducing demerit point system for drivers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted the government-authored bill on introducing a demerit point system in regulating motor vehicle traffic.

The bill passed with 57 votes in favor, 35 against and 3 abstentions.

The demerit point suspension system will envisage 9 points for a year. A demerit point will be subtracted for traffic violations. The number of issued demerit points can vary depending on the type of the offence. Motorists reaching the maximum allowed points in a year will have their driver’s license suspended.

Only 20 out of 100 road traffic offenses are subject to point subtractions.

