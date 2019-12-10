Czech authorities approve extraditing Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew from Prague

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Czech authorities have decided to extradite former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew Narek Sargsyan in pursuance of Armenian authorities’ request, the General Prosecution of Armenia said.

Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan’s advisor Gor Abrahamyan said on Facebook that the prosecution has already tasked the police to organize the transport of Narek Sargsyan to Armenia.

Narek Sargsyan is indicted by Armenian authorities on illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking charges. He was declared wanted in 2018. In December of 2018 Narek Sargsyan was detained by Czech police in Prague on an international arrest warrant issued by Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan