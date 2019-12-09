Armenia honors genocide victims on UN Int’l Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan Monday morning.

Accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, they laid flowers at the Eternal Flame honoring the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

December 9th has been declared International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime in 2015 during the 69th UNGA. The resolution was presented by Armenia and was passed unanimously.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan