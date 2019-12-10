Smoking ban passes first reading in parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Parliament passed at first reading the smoking ban bill with 83 votes in favor and 15 against.

The bill envisages a smoking ban (including vaping) in indoor areas. Smoking in public transportation vehicles, children’s playgrounds, healthcare, educational or cultural establishments will be banned by the law. Tobacco sale, promotion and advertisement will also be regulated by the law.

The new law will also envisage a fine for motorists who will smoke while driving.

The opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party voted the bill down citing deficiencies.

The bill was approved by the Cabinet in September.

Earlier in November, the Armenian deputy healthcare minister had said the bill also envisages support programs for potential quitters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan