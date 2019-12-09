Armenian President, PM meet to discuss issues referring to development of the country

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a working meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 9 at the Presidential Residence, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan discussed issues referring to the development projects.

The interlocutors highlighted the meeting, noting that it has become a tradition as an effective platform for exchanging ideas over the current process and vision of the development of Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian said, “Mr. Prime Minister, I am happy for we meet again today. In the morning we met at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex, where together with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan we honored the memory of the victims of all the genocides and also talked about the directions of reconsideration of the Armenian Genocide.

I am glad for we hold our regular meeting this evening and I think it’s important for both of us. I will be happy to discuss all the problems and issues that are important for our country and people, as well as listen from you about the achievements of the Government or if there are any spheres I can be helpful, you know, I am always ready.

PM Nikol Pashinyan said, “I am thankful, Mr. President. I am also happy for today’s meeting. Our working meetings have a periodical nature and in the recent months you and I have worked very energetically and it’s very important that we share the results of those works, because I think it’s a very important and urgent task to correctly harmonize the works of the state institutions. Yes, this morning we honored the memories of the victims of all the genocides on the occasion of the International Day of Genocide Prevention and discussed that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not only a matter of recognition of historical truth and justice for us, but our important contribution to the global prevention of genocides. And of course, we have said in the past that we see the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide as an important component of the security of Armenia and the Armenian people. We have talked about that also in the past and will talk today for outlining our future activities. And also the year comes to end and it’s very important that we start to already sum up the year. 2 days ago the National Assembly adopted the law on state budget and I recorded that we sum up the year with quite good economic results which is important for us for entering the next year more confidently. Of course, I think that as a summary of the year it’s important for us to record also the shortcomings and drawbacks of our works, which are of course inevitable, but it does not mean that we should not take steps aimed at their elimination and making them more effective.

And of course, you mentioned about your position about supporting the activities of the Government and the National Assembly and it’s very important to record and I am happy to record that a very good working atmosphere has been established between the President of the Republic, Government and the National Assembly and there is quite good cooperation. Of course, this is a very positive fact, particularly under the light of the new constitutional structures, and on the other hand, it’s our agreement to do everything to make our partnership maximally effective.

President Armen Sarkissian said, “Of course, you are right. I want to agree with you, saying that the cooperation between the state institutions is of key importance. Recently I was asked what I would assess as my best achievements when my presidential tenure is over, I answered that I will assess my best achievement that leaving the post of the President I will be confident that the institute of the President has been accomplished in this new parliamentary system and I will transfer to the next President an institution that will have its own traditions and weight, will have a tradition of working and cooperating with the Government and the National Assembly.

You are right to say that one of the key factors for the stability, development and security of our country is that all of us can work with one another in harmony. I also agree with your opinion on the Armenian Genocide. Its recognition is not simply a goal, but has some other significations. National security is among the most important ones.

It’s the end of the year and it’s necessary to sum up the achievements, hardships or maybe the mistakes, as well as to outline the activities for the next year. It’s very important that the next year is a successful year. It will be a year during which the cooperation between our state bodies will go deeper and we will record greater success and will look to the future more confidently.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan