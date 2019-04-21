ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN,APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenia, Azerbaijan interested in further stabilization of situation in NK zone – Joint Statement
PM Pashinyan speaks about Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process
First Periodic Report of the Republic of Artsakh is disseminated at UN
U.S. Congressmen pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
Armenian Youth Federation holds annual White House vigil demanding US official recognition of Armenian Genocide
Armenian genocide issue to be included in Syrian history textbooks
French PM Edouard Philippe to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with OIF presented by Armenia’s coordination
Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan elected CSTO PA political affairs, int’l cooperation committee chair
Armenia, Iran sign MoU on customs cooperation
Cabinet composition bill passes first hearing with 71/40 votes
Government to establish State Interest Fund to support economic development in Armenia
Yerevan City Hall to buy 15 new garbage trucks to help out embattled waste management operator
Armenia improves positions in World Press Freedom Index by 19 points: Pashinyan confident in continuation of progress
Head of State Oversight Service charged with power abuse
ECHR rejects jailed general Manvel Grigoryan’s interim measure request
Notre Dame donations reach 1 billion euros