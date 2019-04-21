ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN,APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenia, Azerbaijan interested in further stabilization of situation in NK zone – Joint Statement

PM Pashinyan speaks about Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process

First Periodic Report of the Republic of Artsakh is disseminated at UN

U.S. Congressmen pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

Armenian Youth Federation holds annual White House vigil demanding US official recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenian genocide issue to be included in Syrian history textbooks

French PM Edouard Philippe to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with OIF presented by Armenia’s coordination

Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan elected CSTO PA political affairs, int’l cooperation committee chair

Armenia, Iran sign MoU on customs cooperation

Cabinet composition bill passes first hearing with 71/40 votes

Government to establish State Interest Fund to support economic development in Armenia

Yerevan City Hall to buy 15 new garbage trucks to help out embattled waste management operator

Armenia improves positions in World Press Freedom Index by 19 points: Pashinyan confident in continuation of progress

Head of State Oversight Service charged with power abuse

ECHR rejects jailed general Manvel Grigoryan’s interim measure request

Notre Dame donations reach 1 billion euros

Measles outbreak continues at alarming rate in Georgia