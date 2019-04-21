Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 April

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN,APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

Armenia, Azerbaijan interested in further stabilization of situation in NK zone – Joint Statement

 

 

PM Pashinyan speaks about Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process

 

 

First Periodic Report of the Republic of Artsakh is disseminated at UN

 

 

U.S. Congressmen pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

 

 

Armenian Youth Federation holds annual White House vigil demanding US official recognition of Armenian Genocide

 

 

Armenian genocide issue to be included in Syrian history textbooks

 

 

French PM Edouard Philippe to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

 

 

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with OIF presented by Armenia’s coordination

 

 

Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan elected CSTO PA political affairs, int’l cooperation committee chair

 

 

Armenia, Iran sign MoU on customs cooperation

 

 

Cabinet composition bill passes first hearing with 71/40 votes

 

 

Government to establish State Interest Fund to support economic development in Armenia

 

 

Yerevan City Hall to buy 15 new garbage trucks to help out embattled waste management operator

 

 

Armenia improves positions in World Press Freedom Index by 19 points: Pashinyan confident in continuation of progress

 

 

Head of State Oversight Service charged with power abuse

 

 

ECHR rejects jailed general Manvel Grigoryan’s interim measure request

 

 

Notre Dame donations reach 1 billion euros

 

 

Measles outbreak continues at alarming rate in Georgia




