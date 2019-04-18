U.S. Congressmen pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Members of the U.S. Congress on April 17 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on April 17.

The Congressmen were accompanied by members of the Armenia-U.S. parliamentary friendship group, MPs Gayane Abrahamyan and Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Congressmen laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

The Museum-Institute’s leadership handed over English-language books about the Armenian Genocide to the Congressmen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan