UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with OIF presented by Armenia’s coordination

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution on the cooperation between the UN and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), the negotiation process of which has been coordinated by Armenia as a chair country at the La Francophonie summit, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Armenia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Sofya Simonyan introduced the resolution for the approval during the General Assembly’s plenary session. Sofya Simonyan stated that the resolution touches upon the UN-OIF multi-sectoral cooperation and ties and sums up the results of the 17th summit of La Francophonie which was held in Yerevan last year.

A number of delegations delivered remarks at the General Assembly on the adoption of the resolution and thanked Armenia for chairing at the summit and effectively organizing the active negotiation process on the draft resolution in the UN.

