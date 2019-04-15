Armenia, Azerbaijan interested in further stabilization of situation in NK zone – Joint Statement

MOSCOW, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of Russia, a working meeting between Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov took place on April 15th in Moscow, which was also attended by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

During the meeting the sides continued observing the prospects of advancing the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict taking into account the March 29 Vienna meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

An exchange of ideas took place on actions aimed at further reduction of tension in the conflict zone, as well as possible partnership in the humanitarian sector. A joint statement was adopted with the results of the meeting, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

“As a development to the agreements reached during the March 29 summit between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Vienna, the participants of the meeting discussed the situation at the border and the Line of Contact, as well as prospects of establishing partnership in the humanitarian area. A comprehensive exchange of ideas over fundamental issues of resolution took place.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs reiterated the intention of the parties to continue efforts in the direction of the NK conflict settlement through political-diplomatic means. The interest in the direction of further stabilization of the situation in the conflict zone was emphasized, particularly during the period of agricultural works. They also agreed to take action based on reciprocity to allow visits of families to persons detained in the territory of the parties. The ministers expressed readiness to take practical actions in the direction of establishing contacts between the populations, including through mutual visits of mass media representatives.

The Russian Federation FM and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs reiterated their commitment to the mediation mission aimed at the establishment of sustainable peace in the region. Participants of the meeting agreed to continue contacts in the near future”, reads the joint statement, according to the foreign ministry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan