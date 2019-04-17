Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan elected CSTO PA political affairs, int’l cooperation committee chair

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan has been elected as the new Chair of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on Political Affairs and International Cooperation.

Simonyan was elected during the spring session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Parliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia.

CSTO PA Secretary In-Charge Pyotr Ryabukhin noted that this is the first time during his experience that a high-level official like Simonyan is being elected chair of this committee.

“This proves the great confidence of our Armenian colleagues,” Ryabukhin said.

