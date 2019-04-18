Head of State Oversight Service charged with power abuse

YEREVASN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia filed a criminal case against Head of State Oversight Service of Armenia David Sanasaryan on April 18 under Article 308 (1) of the criminal code of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports NSS Armenia informs.

Article 308 (1) - Abuse of official authority or duties by a state official for mercenary interests, personal, other interests or group interests, which caused essential damage to the legal interests of citizens, organizations, public or state rights (in case of property loss, the amount (value) exceeding 500 minimal salaries), is punished with a fine in the amount of 200 to 300 minimal salaries, or with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or practice certain activities for up to 5 years, or with arrest for the term of 2-3 months, or imprisonment for the term of up to 4 years.

According to the NSS press release, sufficient evidences have been obtained that David Sanasaryan used his powers to create favorable conditions for a company de-facto controlled by his employees.

The preventive measure for Sanasaryan has been chosen signature on not leaving the country.

The investigator made a decision to temporally suspend David Sanasaryan’s powers. The decision has been submitted to the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Preliminary investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan