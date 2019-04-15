Armenian Youth Federation holds annual White House vigil demanding US official recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) has held its annual White House vigil in Washington D.C. calling for a permanent U.S. policy on commemorating the Armenian Genocide and reminding President Donald Trump on their demand to officially recognize it, Voice of America reported.

The representatives of the Armenian-American community emphasized during the event that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is necessary for restoring historical justice and preventing such tragedies in the future.

Participant of the vigil expressed special gratitude to those US states that had special contribution in helping the Armenian people one century ago.

“Alabama, California, Mississippi and Virginia, we will be eternally grateful for all the sacrifices that you’ve made for saving these people,” Nanar Kerkumian from the AYF said.

They reminded that US citizens had provided nearly 2,6 billion dollars worth aid to survivors of the Armenian Genocide in 1916-1930 as part of the American aid organization in the Middle East.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan