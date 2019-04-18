Armenia improves positions in World Press Freedom Index by 19 points: Pashinyan confident in continuation of progress

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has recorded an unprecedented progress in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index, improving positions by 19 points and capturing the 61st place in the ranking, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“The ranking is prepared by the Reporters Without Border leading international organization.

In fact, this is the international recording of my claim that media has never been more free in Armenia than today.

Of course, we will consider the issues, concerns and recommendations voiced by the organization, and there is no doubt that Armenia will continue its progress both in press freedom and other fields”, the PM said.

