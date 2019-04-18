Measles outbreak continues at alarming rate in Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. 15-20 new cases of measles are diagnosed every day in Georgia, and these figures are considered to be an alarming indicator since the normal epidemiology is 10 cases in a year.

More than 3000 cases of measles have been diagnosed since the beginning of 2019, Georgian Center for Disease Control and Public health Director Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

According to latest data 118,000 people have been vaccinated, but this isn’t sufficient. Doctors say as long as the number of vaccinated population doesn’t reach 350,000 the disease will not be eliminated.

Most cases are detected in Tbilisi.

“The epidemic outbreak continues, and nothing will stop it except vaccination”, Gamkrelidze said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan