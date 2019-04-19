First Periodic Report of the Republic of Artsakh is disseminated at UN

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The initial periodic report of the Republic of Artsakh on the implementation of the provisions of the International Covenant “On Civil and Political Rights” was disseminated in the United Nations Organization (UN) as an official document on April 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, the report includes information on the implementation of the provisions of the Covenant for 1992-2018 - the steps taken towards the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Artsakh, the development of civil society and the strengthening of democracy, as well as the achievements reached.

The Republic of Artsakh joined the International Covenant “On Civil and Political Rights” on November 26, 1992, based on the decision of the Presidium of the NKR Supreme Soviet.

The report was prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with other ministries, and was approved by the December 7, 2018 resolution of the Government of the Artsakh Republic.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan