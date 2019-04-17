Notre Dame donations reach 1 billion euros

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Donations for the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral after the massive fire have reached 1 billion euros, Le Parisien reported.

The donations mostly come from major corporations and businessmen, as well as NGO funds.

The inferno badly damaged the iconic Paris landmark, but relics and works of art have been saved.

Authorities have said they do not suspect foul play and the fire was caused by an accident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan