Armenia, Iran sign MoU on customs cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding on April 15 on the exchange of information about the customs value of goods and vehicles transported via the customs borders of the two countries within the framework of the visit of Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan to Iran, the SRC told Armenpress.

The Armenian SRC and Iran’s Customs Service have established cooperation and mutual assistance on the exchange of data relating to the customs value of goods, as well as created an opportunity to effectively organize the customs control of goods passing through the border. The MoU also created more favorable conditions for boosting the bilateral trade turnover aimed at fighting tax evasion.

During the visit a meeting was also held with the Iranian minister of economic affairs and finance during which issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan