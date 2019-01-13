Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox

 

 

Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation

 

 

Government carries out actions for creation of engineering town

 

 

By the People, for the People: Voters themselves ceremonially award mandates to lawmakers of VII parliament

 

 

Prosperous Armenia party to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament

 

 

Armenia improves positions in EIU Democracy Index 2018

 

 

Fitch Ratings affirms Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive

 

 

Armenian, Kazakh FMs highlight inadmissibility of attempts to give an interethnic connotation to Karaganda incident

 

 

Electricity tariff to be lowered for socially vulnerable families

 

 

Defense Ministry to introduce preferential mortgage system for military officers

 

 

Police Chief orders officers to escort vehicles transporting recruits following January 8 incident

 

 

Woman dies in Armenia from H1N1 complications

 

 

Armenian community of Syria to continue full-swing restoration works in 2019

 

 

Catholicos Aram I highly values works carried out by Diaspora ministry in letter sent to Pashinyan

 

 

Government to discuss planned changes in state administration structure with Diaspora- Armenians

 

 

Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor

 

 

Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity

 

 

Turkey’s Armenian newspaper LUYS to have very own eponymous TV channel in historic initiative

 

 

Tom Catena registers marriage at Wedding Palace of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia

 

 

Parajanov With Sarkis exhibition at Istanbul’s Pera Museum presents versatile world of Armenian maestro

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration