ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox
Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation
Government carries out actions for creation of engineering town
By the People, for the People: Voters themselves ceremonially award mandates to lawmakers of VII parliament
Prosperous Armenia party to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament
Armenia improves positions in EIU Democracy Index 2018
Fitch Ratings affirms Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive
Armenian, Kazakh FMs highlight inadmissibility of attempts to give an interethnic connotation to Karaganda incident
Electricity tariff to be lowered for socially vulnerable families
Defense Ministry to introduce preferential mortgage system for military officers
Police Chief orders officers to escort vehicles transporting recruits following January 8 incident
Woman dies in Armenia from H1N1 complications
Armenian community of Syria to continue full-swing restoration works in 2019
Catholicos Aram I highly values works carried out by Diaspora ministry in letter sent to Pashinyan
Government to discuss planned changes in state administration structure with Diaspora- Armenians
Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity
Turkey’s Armenian newspaper LUYS to have very own eponymous TV channel in historic initiative
Tom Catena registers marriage at Wedding Palace of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia
Parajanov With Sarkis exhibition at Istanbul’s Pera Museum presents versatile world of Armenian maestro