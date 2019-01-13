ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox

Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation

Government carries out actions for creation of engineering town

By the People, for the People: Voters themselves ceremonially award mandates to lawmakers of VII parliament

Prosperous Armenia party to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament

Armenia improves positions in EIU Democracy Index 2018

Fitch Ratings affirms Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive

Armenian, Kazakh FMs highlight inadmissibility of attempts to give an interethnic connotation to Karaganda incident

Electricity tariff to be lowered for socially vulnerable families

Defense Ministry to introduce preferential mortgage system for military officers

Police Chief orders officers to escort vehicles transporting recruits following January 8 incident

Woman dies in Armenia from H1N1 complications

Armenian community of Syria to continue full-swing restoration works in 2019

Catholicos Aram I highly values works carried out by Diaspora ministry in letter sent to Pashinyan

Government to discuss planned changes in state administration structure with Diaspora- Armenians

Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor

Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity

Turkey’s Armenian newspaper LUYS to have very own eponymous TV channel in historic initiative

Tom Catena registers marriage at Wedding Palace of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia

Parajanov With Sarkis exhibition at Istanbul’s Pera Museum presents versatile world of Armenian maestro