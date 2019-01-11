Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Woman dies in Armenia from H1N1 complications


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. One person has died in Armenia from Influenza A virus subtype H1N1-related complications, National Center of Disease Control and Prevention Director Artavazd Vanyan told a news conference.

He said the victim is a woman who had other chronic diseases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration