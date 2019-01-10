Fitch Ratings affirms Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian City of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with Positive Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B' on November 30.

The City Hall said that Fitch Ratings had earlier increased Yerevan’s rating in 2017 to B+, defining it from Stable to Positive.

