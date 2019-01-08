OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs proposed a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in January, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.
“There has been a proposal by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers in January. The meeting statement will be made in a coherent order”, she said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:05 Outgoing Republican lawmakers establish news media company
- 13:57 Military commences winter conscription
- 13:50 OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox
- 13:03 There is a trend of reduction in shooting at border – Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 12:37 Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue
- 12:25 MPs-elect to be sworn in January 10 at special ceremony
- 12:07 One killed after oil tanker catches fires in south of Hong Kong
- 11:23 Man wounds 20 children in Beijing school attack
- 11:21 Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia
- 10:35 Stepantsminda-Lars road open only for light passenger vehicles
- 10:33 Artsakh state budget entries to increase by additional 5 billion AMD – presidential advisor
- 10:30 Electricity tariff to be lowered for socially vulnerable families
- 10:18 ‘There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work’, says Pashinyan
- 10:10 Trump, Macron discuss situation in Syria over phone
- 09:53 Roads and weather update
- 09:49 North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation
- 09:21 US stocks up - 07-01-19
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-19
- 09:18 European Stocks - 07-01-19
- 09:15 Oil Prices Up - 07-01-19
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-01-19
- 01.01-00:05 Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays
- 12.31-13:14 Gas tariff will not increase for Armenian consumers – Pashinyan
- 12.30-15:20 “Galaxy” Group of Companies has summarized the year of 2018
- 12.30-00:01 Headlines of the week
- 12.29-18:00 Roads and weather update
- 12.29-16:45 Mayrapetyan requests authorities permission to travel abroad for “immediate medical treatment”
- 12.29-14:37 Pashinyan sure of greater victories in 2019
- 12.29-13:46 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire more than 150 times past week
- 12.29-13:29 Romania’s flag carrier announces Bucharest-Yerevan direct flights
- 12.29-13:12 ‘Year of growing global reputation’, ‘difficulties’: lawmakers recap 2018 in Armenia
- 12.29-12:38 Egyptian security forces eliminate 40 terrorists – interior ministry
- 12.29-12:22 Coal mine accident kills five in China’s Fujian Province
- 12.29-12:04 President of Artsakh, Armenian PM hold meeting in Yerevan
- 12.29-11:59 Two dead in avalanche in Russia’s Khabarovsk
00:05, 01.01.2019
Viewed 2904 times Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays
10:18, 01.08.2019
Viewed 260 times ‘There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work’, says Pashinyan
10:33, 01.08.2019
Viewed 225 times Artsakh state budget entries to increase by additional 5 billion AMD – presidential advisor
09:49, 01.08.2019
Viewed 223 times North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation
10:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 210 times Trump, Macron discuss situation in Syria over phone