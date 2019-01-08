OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs proposed a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in January, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

“There has been a proposal by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers in January. The meeting statement will be made in a coherent order”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan