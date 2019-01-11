Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecution of Turkish city of Diyarbakir has filed a motion to strip ethnic Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan off immunity, demokrathaber.org.

Earlier Erdogan’s administration has also filed a motion to strip Paylan off immunity. The motion also included several other MPs. The motion has been submitted to the committee of constitutional and justice affairs of the Turkish parliament and then will be sent to the justice ministry after approval.

Investigation has been launched against ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan under the Article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan