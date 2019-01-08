Turkey’s Armenian newspaper LUYS to have very own eponymous TV channel in historic initiative

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Luys (meaning Light in Armenian), an Armenian newspaper published in Turkey, will soon have its own TV channel – the first ever Armenian channel to be broadcast on Turkish television, DemokratHaber reports.

Luys board member Harutyun Kural has said that Luys TV will be broadcast in Armenian and Turkish HD. He said the plan to open the channel belongs to his father Aram Kural, who had the idea for 35 years.

Luys TV will begin broadcasting within a month.

The channel will broadcast news, as well as various programs on politics, sports and cultural issues relating Turkey and the Armenian community.

